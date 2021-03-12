Planned strike action by college lecturers next week suspended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Strike action involving college lecturers over fears further education jobs are being replaced with lower paid posts has been suspended.

The initial ballot was arranged by the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), with 92% of Further Education Lecturers’ Association (FELA) members voting in favour of the action on a turnout of 60%.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan previously said any cuts in the middle of the pandemic “must be stopped”.

However, Colleges Scotland confirmed on Friday night the strike, which had been planned to take place on Tuesday, was suspended.

A spokeswoman said: “Following lengthy and detailed discussions a consensus position has been reached which both sides are taking to their respective memberships for ratification to resolve the dispute.

“As a result of the position reached, the EIS-FELA has agreed to suspend the national industrial action planned for Tuesday 16 March 2021 pending ratification.”

The statement was jointly agreed, with an EIS spokesman saying: “After lengthy and detailed negotiations, the Scottish FE lecturers’ side table of the NJNC have agreed to support a joint statement on the current national dispute.

“EIS-FELA representatives and Colleges Scotland have agreed to take this joint statement back to their respective constituencies for ratification.

“As a result of this NJNC agreement EIS-FELA have agreed to suspend national industrial action, planned for Tuesday 16th March 2021, to allow for both sides to consult with their constituencies.”