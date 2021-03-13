Cars torched in race hate attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cars have been set alight and covered in racist graffiti at a business in Midlothian.

Police are treating the early morning attack in Loanhead as a hate crime.

It took place at around 5.10am on Saturday.

Officers in Dalkeith are appealing for information after cars were deliberately set on fire at a premises in Loanhead.​Around 5.10am on Saturday, 13 March, cars were vandalised with racist graffiti and set alight at a premises in Clerk Street.​https://t.co/2ZBeu0yYVK pic.twitter.com/HIn9ujGreK — Midlothian Police (@MidLothPolice) March 13, 2021

Police Scotland said it has no reports of any injuries and inquiries are continuing.

Detective Constable John Lumsden said: “Due to racist graffiti on the vehicles, we are currently treating this as a hate crime.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch if they have any information or dash-cam footage which may assist with our investigation.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the fire.”