Cars torched in race hate attack

Cars have been set alight and covered in racist graffiti at a business in Midlothian.
Police are treating the early morning attack in Loanhead as a hate crime.
It took place at around 5.10am on Saturday.
Police Scotland said it has no reports of any injuries and inquiries are continuing.
Detective Constable John Lumsden said: “Due to racist graffiti on the vehicles, we are currently treating this as a hate crime.
“I am appealing to anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch if they have any information or dash-cam footage which may assist with our investigation.
“We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who witnessed the fire.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe