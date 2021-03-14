Man stabbed on train station platform

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is being treated for serious injures after he was stabbed on the platform of a train station.

The male victim was attacked at Hamilton Central station in South Lanarkshire just after 9.20pm on Saturday.

He had just stepped off a train with his partner, leaving at the same time as a group of three men and a woman.

An altercation involving the group took place and the victim was stabbed on the platform, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

He was treated by paramedics and remains in hospital.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

We are urgently appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at #Hamilton Central railway station yesterday evening. 👉 https://t.co/oY9qk3udqk pic.twitter.com/jdncSWJu6A — BTP Scotland (@BTPScotland) March 14, 2021

A spokesman said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was at Hamilton Central railway station between 9.15pm and 9.30pm yesterday (13 March).

“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 522 of March 13.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”