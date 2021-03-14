Man, 30, dies in Highland motorbike crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 30-year-old man has died in a motorbike crash in the Highlands.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene on the A836 Main Street in Castletown, Caithness.

Police believe the incident, involving a black Aprilia SX125 motorbike, happened between 3am and 3.20am on Sunday.

The road was closed for nine hours for investigations, reopening at 12.30pm.

Sergeant Kate Park said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the motorcyclist.

“We are carrying out extensive investigations into the incident and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the rider and the motorbike prior to the crash.

“In particular we would like to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help our investigation is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0544 of 14 March.”