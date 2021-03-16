Police charge 18 over alleged anti-social bus incidents

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have charged 18 people in connection with a spree of anti-social behaviour incidents on buses in Edinburgh.

The latest figure comes as a number of vehicles were subjected to damage with large stones thrown at windows over Monday evening, with the force warning such incidents could lead to “serious injury or even death”.

There have been 18 people charged in connection with alleged incidents through Operation Proust, which involves officers working with Lothian Buses to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Chief Inspector Sarah Taylor, local area commander for north-west Edinburgh, said: “This is completely senseless behaviour and could lead to serious injury or even death.

“I would ask those who did this, how would you feel if it was your family member sitting at that window that smashed, or your friend driving the vehicle that was hit with a rock?

“This behaviour must stop. We will continue to investigate these incidents and seek to ensure offenders are held accountable for their actions.”

Officers have been patrolling on buses, in vehicles and on foot in the areas said to be affected by the incidents.

Police Scotland said it has also engaged with more than 140 young people to deliver relevant safety messaging.