Vaccinations rearranged after appointment letters arrive late

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A number of coronavirus vaccinations have had to be rearranged after a problem with letter deliveries.

NHS National Services Scotland has apologised after appointments for Monday were missed in the Lothian area following the late arrival of invitation letters.

Anyone who missed an appointment will automatically receive another in the week starting Monday March 22.

The statement said: “The national programme would like to apologise to any resident who missed an appointment and for any inconvenience caused.

“Although the vast majority of vaccination appointments run smoothly, the national delivery partners met today to build a better understanding of what happened on this occasion.

“We are working closely together to ensure we give people the advance notice they need for vital vaccination appointments.”

The joint apology was signed by NHS National Services Scotland, Royal Mail, NHS Lothian and the National Delivery Programme.