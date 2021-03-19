Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
Man in court over death of man in flat

by Press Association
March 19 2021, 4.39pm
Eduard Maslov appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a man was found dead in a Glasgow flat.

The body of Valerijs Litvins, 45, was found in the property in Burgher Street in the Parkhead area at about 11.15pm on Sunday March 7.

Eduard Maslov appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 47-year-old of Glasgow made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear again within eight days.

