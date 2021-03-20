Grieving brother of hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The brother of a man who died following a hit-and-run crash has told how the family have been left with a “massive black hole” in their lives, six months after the incident.

Father-of-two George Robertson, 53, died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on the B792 between Bathgate and Torphichen, West Lothian, on Sunday September 20 last year.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about a dark coloured Nissan Qashqai registered around early 2017.

They are keen to talk to any mechanics who have worked on such a vehicle, which would have sustained damage to specific areas underneath.

George Robertson’s brother David, pictured in October, has urged the person responsible to come forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Robertson’s brother David called on the person responsible to hand themselves in to police.

He said: “Whoever they are, they have absolutely no thought, feelings or an ounce of remorse for the total carnage they have left in my family’s lives.

“They have left my mother without her youngest son, whose grief has now gone to another stage of immense sadness in her life that will never die until the day she can be at rest with George and my dad.

“They left his two beautiful children without a dad, who throughout their lives will never have that father figure to look up to, to advise, to guide and help them in whatever life they choose to pursue.

“George had everything to live for but never got a chance to fulfil his plans that he was so excited about, George was robbed of his life and has left a massive black hole in ours.

“Whoever you are come forward, take the punishment you deserve, you will still live your life with whatever punishment you get, unlike George’s family and children who will be living with your actions everyday of our life for the rest of our lives.

“So please come forward, admit what you did and maybe we will have some small closure for family and George.”

The incident happened at some point between 10.50pm and 10.55pm on September 20 and the driver of the vehicle failed to stop.

Mr Robertson was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but he died a short time later.

His wife Tracey said: “Our 15-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter now have to live the rest of their lives without their dad, who was also their hero.

“It has been incredibly hard for them to come to terms with no longer being able to share their daily lives with their dad, laugh with him, or experience any milestones with him.

“Having no answers or justice for their dad just makes this even harder.”

Police said the vehicle they are looking has no roof bars or sunroof fitted and is believed to be fitted with 17 inch standard silver alloy wheels.

Senior investigating officer Inspector Peter Houston said: “It is not too late to come forward to police with any information to assist the inquiry.

“We have a grieving family still looking for an explanation and answers before they can begin to move on with their lives without George.”