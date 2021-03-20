Sunday, March 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Vial of Covid-19 vaccine stolen from Edinburgh centre

by Press Association
March 20 2021, 4.29pm Updated: March 20 2021, 4.47pm
Police say they are following a ‘positive line of inquiry’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police say they are following a ‘positive line of inquiry’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

A single vial of Covid-19 vaccine has been stolen from an Edinburgh vaccination centre, Police Scotland has said.

Officers are currently pursuing a “positive line of inquiry” after being alerted to the theft at around noon on Saturday from the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.

Police Scotland have also asked the public to be vigilant of offers of vaccine.

Chief inspector Neil Wilson said: “We were made aware of an isolated incident of theft of a Covid-19 vaccine from the vaccination centre at Morrison Street in Edinburgh around 11.50am on Saturday March 20.

“The theft involved a single multi-dose vial of vaccine.

“A police investigation is ongoing, and officers are working closely with NHS Lothian and following a positive line of enquiry.

“Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant to fraudulent offers of vaccine, which pose a risk to public health.

“Vaccines should only be administered by healthcare professionals as part of the national NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“If you are offered a vaccine out with this setting you should decline and inform police immediately via 101.”