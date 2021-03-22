Feelings of loneliness and hopelessness increase during pandemic – study

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Feelings of loneliness and hopelessness have increased among Scottish adults in the past year, new research has found.

There was also a rise in the number of people who thought about suicide, according to the Mental Health Foundation’s Mental Health in the Pandemic study.

Researchers found that feelings of loneliness have become much more common over the past year, increasing from 11% of those surveyed in March 2020 to 29% in February 2021.

The number of people who said they had felt hopeless because of the pandemic over the previous two weeks rose from 15% in March 2020 to 20% in February 2021.

However anxiety about the pandemic has fallen, from 64% in March last year to 44% last month.

Lee Knifton, director of Mental Health Foundation Scotland, said: “Our study has tracked the pandemic’s impacts on Scotland’s mental health for a year and what we see is a complex picture.

“On some measures, Scottish adults are feeling better than in March 2020, with fewer of us feeling anxious about the pandemic, but more of us now feel lonely and hopeless, which is a serious concern given that these are risk factors for mental health problems.”

He added: “Post-election, the new Scottish Government needs to go further with a commitment to a wellbeing society that can overcome the root causes of poor mental health.

“This must include radical measures to prevent a Covid-19 unemployment crisis and tackle poverty. If any lessons are to be learned from the pandemic, it’s that we must put good mental health and wellbeing at the heart of the decision-making processes across all levels of government.”

The study also shows that thoughts about suicide have become more common over the past year.

In April 2020 when the study first asked the question, 10% of Scottish adults said they had had thoughts or feelings about suicide within the previous two weeks, rising to 13% in February 2021.

Researchers found that distress is much more common among some groups, including 18 to 24-year-olds, full-time students and adults who are unemployed, as well as people with mental health problems that pre-date the pandemic.

Mr Knifton said: “It is not yet clear whether the pandemic will affect suicide rates. We do know that suicide is preventable, if we take action now. It is also important to remember that most people who have suicidal thoughts and feelings do not go on to attempt or complete suicide.

“Nevertheless, the study clearly reveals that a considerable portion of the population has been living in hopeless circumstances for a whole year.

“It is important to remember that the experience of the past year has not been shared equally by everyone. We have all been in the same storm, but we have not all been in the same boat.

“The coronavirus vaccine brings hope and the warmer weather brings smiles. However, for many of us, the next few months – and even years – will remain tough, vulnerable and uncertain.”

The study is believed to be one of the first to have systematically tracked people’s mental health during an epidemic or pandemic.

It began shortly before lockdown and has since asked questions of the Scottish public on 10 occasions, questioning 1,015 adults in March 2020 and 2,039 in February 2021.

The research found that fewer Scottish adults now feel they are coping well with the stress of the pandemic.

In April 2020, 76% said they were coping well which fell to 65% by February 2021.

The study has been carried out in partnership between the Mental Health Foundation and the universities of Cambridge, Swansea, de Montfort Leicester, Strathclyde and Queen’s Belfast.