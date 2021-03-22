Hunt for witnesses after teenage girls assaulted and robbed in park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three teenage girls have been assaulted and robbed in Edinburgh, with one of the trio “dragged to the ground” in what police have described as “despicable behaviour”.

At about 7pm on Saturday two of the girls, aged 13 and 14, were approached in the Meadows park by a group of youths who assaulted and robbed them.

They were taken away from the group by an unknown member of the public who intervened.

A short time later, the girls were joined by a 16-year-old girl they knew but the group approached them again.

The older girl was assaulted, dragged to the ground and robbed before members of the public intervened again.

All three girls suffered injuries to their faces and required medical attention.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “This was despicable behaviour which has left three young girls injured and shaken and it will not be tolerated.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and would urge anyone who may have been there and saw what happened to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are especially keen to speak to the various unknown adults who intervened to help the girls and I would ask that if that was you that you give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3698 of 20 March, or alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.