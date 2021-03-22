School evacuated after fire breaks out

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A high school has been evacuated after a fire broke out in Aberdeen.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called to Northfield Academy after reports of a fire in the school at around 1.43pm on Monday.

The service remains in attendance with four pumps and a height vehicle.

An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said: “Due to a fire at Northfield Academy, the school has been evacuated.

“Arrangements are being made for pupils to go home.”