School evacuated after fire breaks out

A high school has been evacuated after a fire broke out in Aberdeen.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called to Northfield Academy after reports of a fire in the school at around 1.43pm on Monday.
The service remains in attendance with four pumps and a height vehicle.
An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said: “Due to a fire at Northfield Academy, the school has been evacuated.
“Arrangements are being made for pupils to go home.”
