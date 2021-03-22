Teenager charged over social media post during Old Firm match

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A teenager has been charged over an offensive social media post made during the Celtic v Rangers match on Sunday.

Police said in a statement that a 17-year-old boy had been arrested and charged “in connection with an offensive social media post during the Celtic v Rangers SPFL match”.

It added that a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The game at Celtic Park in Glasgow finished in a 1-1 draw.