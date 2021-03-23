Worker dies in the Scottish Borders after his clothes catch fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after his clothes caught fire while working on an estate in the Scottish Borders.

The 54-year-old was at work in Lammermuir Hills on Monday afternoon when his clothing caught fire.

He was flown to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in an air ambulance but died on Tuesday.

Police said a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.20pm on Monday, 23 March a 54-year-old man was working in the Lammermuir Hills, Scottish Borders when his clothing caught fire.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by air ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died earlier today, Tuesday, 23 March.

“His family are aware and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and HSE has been informed.”