Deaths in Scotland lower than average for second successive week

Deaths from all causes are below average for this time of year for the second week in succession, according to official statistics.

National Records of Scotland figures show there were 67 fewer fatalities between March 15 and 21 when compared with the five-year average.

As of Sunday, 9,897 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

#NRSStats show as at 21 March, 9,897 deaths have been registered in #Scotland where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. 65 deaths were registered from 15-21 March, a decrease of 39 deaths from the previous week https://t.co/8xlDCuwiBT pic.twitter.com/qOsoJ33MgH — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) March 24, 2021

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “Figures this week show that the health impact of Covid-19 on people across Scotland continues to diminish but my thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones to the virus.

“This is the eighth successive week in which we have seen a fall in the number of deaths and the second in which we have seen fewer deaths from all causes, in comparison with the five-year average.

“NRS is publishing important information today on how the pandemic has affected people across Scotland.

“Our analysis confirms that disabled people are more likely to have died with Covid-19 than non-disabled people.”

The relevant week saw 65 deaths registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of 39 deaths from the previous week.

Most of the fatalities occurred in hospitals (52) with six deaths in care homes and seven at home or in non-institutional settings.

New analysis of the period between March 2020 and January 2021 also shows that disabled people in Scotland were more likely to have died with Covid-19 than non-disabled people.