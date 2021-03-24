ScotRail warns of travel disruption as conductors plan strike action

Something went wrong - please try again later.

ScotRail has warned of significant disruption to its services amid strike action over the next six Sundays.

The rail operator said conductors will take part in the industrial action in a bid to force an increase in overtime payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

It said the move – which will see the first strike on March 28 – comes as the company faces “the most significant financial crisis in its history”.

Strike action by @RMTUnion conductors over calls for overtime payment increases means the cancellation of many services on Scotland’s Railway this Sunday (28 March). /1 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 24, 2021

A number of services on key routes will be cancelled as a result of the action, including:

Aberdeen: Glasgow/Edinburgh, Inverurie/Inverness, Perth/Dundee.

Edinburgh: Inverness/Aberdeen, Inverkeithing/Glenrothes/Kirkcaldy/Perth/Dundee, Stirling/Dunblane, Tweedbank, North Berwick, Glasgow Central via Shotts.

Glasgow: Edinburgh via Falkirk High, Anniesland, Stirling/Alloa/Dunblane/Perth/Dundee, Inverness/Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Alloa ,Barrhead/Kilmarnock/Dumfries/Carlisle, Stranraer, Crainlarich/Oban/Fort William/Mallaig.

Inverness: Aberdeen/Edinburgh/Glasgow, Kyle of Lochalsh/Wick.

ScotRail said there will be limited bus services for key workers to University Hospital Hairmyres in East Kilbride; Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline; and Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

Graham Ralston, the operator’s head of conductors, said: “The strike action will have no impact on ScotRail’s position on overtime pay increases, given the severe financial challenges we face.

“The strike is wrong during a global pandemic and will have a significant impact on those who need to make essential journeys.

“We will do everything we can to minimise the consequences of this action, but key workers will be adversely affected.

“Inevitably, many will have to find alternative and much less convenient ways to get to work to perform their life-saving duties.”

The RMT union has been contacted for comment after balloting workers earlier this month.