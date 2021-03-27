Teenage boy injured in serious assault

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A boy has been injured after being seriously assaulted in South Lanarkshire.

The incident in Rutherglen happened at around 5.50pm on Friday in Hamilton Road near McCallum Avenue.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Clark of Lanarkshire CID said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this violent incident or has any information to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time with dashcam footage to get in touch as it could assist with our investigation.”