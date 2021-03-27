Man, 86, who died after crash near Dumfries named

An elderly man who died after a car crash near Dumfries has been named by police.
The incident happened around 12pm on Monday on the B725 Dumfries to Glencaple road.
Robert Watson was driving a Honda Jazz which was involved in a crash with a Vauxhall Corsa.
The 86-year-old, also known as Roy, was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary where he later died.
The 21-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for eight-and-a-half hours to allow for investigations to take place.
