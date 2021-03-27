Body of man found near hospital identified as death remains unexplained

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The body of a man found near a Renfrewshire hospital has been identified, with police saying his death remains unexplained.

Stephen Quigley was found in the grounds of the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley at around 7.20am on Wednesday.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen the 26-year-old from Neilston in the hours before.

As part of inquiries carried out by Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, it is believed Mr Quigley may have been around Bourock Square, Barrhead, on Tuesday.

He may also have travelled from there at around 5pm to the hospital in a blue Ford Focus.

Police also say a 26-year-old man was seriously injured in an assault at the address at around 2am on Wednesday.

Detectives are asking anyone in either area who may have seen the blue Ford Focus – or has dashcam footage of the car “being driven erratically” – to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Scott McCallum said: “Stephen’s family are being provided with support by specialist officers and have been updated. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Stephen prior to him being found on Wednesday morning to please get in touch as soon as possible.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving near to the hospital, or in the area of Bourock Square, Barrhead, around 5pm on Tuesday, March 23, and saw a blue Ford Focus.

“Anyone who can help our inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 0409 of March 24. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”