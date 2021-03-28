Sunday, March 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Scotland records no new coronavirus deaths over 24 hours

by Press Association
March 28 2021, 2.19pm
Scotland records no new coronavirus deaths over 24 hours
A total of 2,385,709 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland has recorded no new deaths from coronavirus and 422 positive tests in the past 24 hours, figures show.

It means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 7,584.

The daily test positivity rate was at 2.6%, up from 2.4%.

There are 264 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down from 283 in 24 hours, and 22 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of four.

A total of 2,385,709 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 312,320 have received a second dose.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Please continue to abide by all the public health rules and advice. Stay safe and keep those you love safe too.”

More from The Courier