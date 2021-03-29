RAF Typhoons scramble to intercept Russian aircraft

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Live-armed Typhoons were scrambled from the RAF Lossiemouth base on Monday morning to intercept two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F aircraft as they approached UK borders.

The aircraft were first detected by Nato and monitored and intercepted by Norwegian Quick Reaction Alert (QRA).

The interception was handed over to the RAF, who then scrambled out of the Lossiemouth base near Moray.

RAF Typhoons tracked the aircraft across the North Sea, supported by Voyager Air-to-Air Refuelling from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

The Russian Bear Aircraft was intercepted by Nato (RAF/PA)

One of the Royal Air Force QRA pilots involved in today’s mission said: “Crews here in Scotland are on standby 24/7 to scramble against any potential threats to the UK.

“On this occasion we were informed by our Nato colleagues of two suspected Russian aircraft approaching our area of interest.

“We were scrambled and intercepted two Russian Tu-142 Bear-F operating near the UK, remaining on task to dissuade them from operating in the area.

“We are committed to maintaining the integrity of UK and Nato airspace, every minute of every day.”