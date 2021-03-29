Tuesday, March 30th 2021 Show Links
Two men taken to hospital after Glasgow disturbance

by Press Association
March 29 2021, 8.02pm
Two men have been taken to hospital after a disturbance in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two men have been taken to hospital after a disturbance in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Glasgow city centre.

Police were called to Renfield Street at about 4.55pm on Monday after reports of a disturbance.

A 27-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University hospital while a 65-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Both suffered serious injuries, officers said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers remain on scene carrying out inquiries into the incident.”

