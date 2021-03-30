Man in serious condition after violent attack in city street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was attacked by men who pulled up beside him in two cars.

The 27-year-old was on the footpath next to Skerray Street in the Milton area of Glasgow when a dark-coloured car similar to a Volkswagen Golf and a dark-coloured saloon car pulled up beside him on Monday evening.

Three men got out and attacked him with weapons before driving off in the vehicles.

Police believe it was a targeted attack and are treating it as attempted murder.

The injured man was helped by members of public who called emergency services and was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened at about 9.55pm on March 29.

Detective Inspector Graham McCreadie from Maryhill CID said: “This is believed to have been a targeted attack on the victim, who has been left seriously injured, and it is vital we trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident, or noticed anything at all suspicious, to come forward.

“In particular, we would urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time to please check their footage in case they have captured anything of significance, such as the vehicles involved.”

The three suspects were all white and had their faces covered.

The first was wearing a khaki top, a bubble jacket with the hood up, dark trousers and black trainers. The second was wearing all black clothing with his hood up.

The third suspect was wearing a black, hooded top with a large, white, Nike logo across the chest and black trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident 3656 of Monday March 29, 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.