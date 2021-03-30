Man, 25, stabbed after two intruders break into his home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been stabbed inside his home in Glasgow.

Police were called to Meiklerig Crescent, Pollok, at about 3am on Tuesday, after a 25-year-old man was injured by intruders.

The two unidentified men forced entry into the property, and attacked the victim, leaving him with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The two intruders were dressed in dark clothing and smashed windows in the property before leaving.

Detective Constable Paul Hendry, of Govan Police Station, said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from around the time of the incident.

“If you can help then please call 101, quoting incident 0321 of 30 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”