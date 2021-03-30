Family ‘devastated’ after death of father-of-two in street attack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a man who police said was stabbed to death in the street are “devastated”.

Police launched a murder inquiry following the death of Kamil Charyszyn, 35, in Glasgow on Sunday March 21.

Now, they are re-appealing for information and believe the key lies in the local community of Easterhouse.

Kamil Charyszyn died after being found injured in the street (Police Scotland/PA)

Mr Charyszyn was confronted by three men and one woman on Conisborough Road, Easterhouse, at about 10.05pm that night, police said.

He was chased by one of the men and sustained a fatal stab wound.

Emergency services were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine said: “Our extensive inquiries are continuing and we will trace whoever is involved in this crime.

“I would like to take this opportunity to point out that a hard-working, family man has been murdered and his family, including two young children aged just 12 and 10 years of age, have been left devastated, trying to come to terms with his death.

“I know that many people were shocked by this murder and we are working hard to trace those involved. I believe that the answer lies locally and I would appreciate any information that the public can provide.”

Re-appeal – Murder of Kamil Charyszyn – Easterhouse Detectives investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man in Conisborough Road, Easterhouse, Glasgow on Sunday, 21 March, are re-appealing to the public for any information. Full appeal here – https://t.co/L52zJClsk8 pic.twitter.com/wQMez67uT3 — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) March 30, 2021

He added: “This is a busy area and I have no doubt that there are people who hold vital information on this investigation, who have not yet come forward to police.

“This may be because people may think that we know the information they hold. Please don’t assume that we do, if there is anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may appear, that information is relevant and might prove critical to this investigation.

“I would urge people who hold any details to do the right thing and come forward.

“Additional police patrols continue in the local area to provide reassurance to the community. Anyone with concerns can speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the inquiry team through 101, quoting reference number 4803 of Sunday March 21.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information at mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S07-PO1

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with Mr Charyszyn’s death.

He has not been charged and police said their inquiries are continuing.