NHS Louisa Jordan temporary hospital closes

The NHS Louisa Jordan has closed, with the vaccination centre being moved to the SSE Hydro next week.

The temporary hospital at Glasgow’s Scottish Exhibition Centre (SEC) has played a critical role in the fight against Covid-19 since last July.

It was the venue for more than 32,000 health appointments – with 5,000 in orthopaedics, was a training centre for more than 6,900 health staff and students, and was a vaccination clinic where about 175,000 people were inoculated.

Wednesday marked the last day of outpatient and diagnostic appointments, all training and blood donations at the site.

Laura Hamilton, NHS Lanarkshire business support manager, said: “The Louisa Jordan has been a fantastic opportunity for our orthopaedic services.

“Due to coronavirus restrictions in hospitals, it was very frustrating and disheartening to not be able to offer patients an appointment or even an indication of when they would be seen.

“The Louisa Jordan changed that for us. Everyone had such a positive attitude towards getting the facility set up for us to use.

“It gave us a much-needed purpose and the chance to see patients who needed a face-to-face appointment.

“I certainly enjoyed the time I spent out there, seeing my clinical colleagues continuing to provide great service to our patients. I almost enjoyed it as much as the time I attended an Enrique Iglesias concert at the SEC.

“Over 5,000 patients later, it gives the team a great sense of pride to know what we have achieved for our patients.”

The hospital has administered more than 175,000 vaccinations (Jeff Mitchell/PA)

Vaccinations will continue until April 3 at the current site, and move to the Hydro from April 6.

The NHS Louisa Jordan vaccination centre will continue at the neighbouring concert venue in partnership with other NHS boards to run daily clinics for members of the public, with the ability to administer up to 10,000 jabs per day.

Jill Young, chief executive of NHS Louisa Jordan, said: “Thanks to the continued efforts of the public, NHS Louisa Jordan was not needed to treat Covid inpatients. However, it has made a huge impact as part of NHS recovery and remobilisation of our health system.

“Without NHS Louisa Jordan, thousands of people would not have had outpatient and diagnostic appointments, important research and training would not have been carried out, and as one of the largest vaccinations centres in the UK we have clearly played a vitally important role to protect our NHS and save lives.

“NHS Louisa Jordan has been a true collaboration from inception to decommission. I want to thank everyone who has supported the establishment and running of NHS Louisa Jordan over the last year and vaccinations going forward.”

Equipment from NHS Louisa Jordan, such as CT scanners, will be repurposed and transferred for use in other NHS facilities, helping to ensure the facility brings further benefits to patients across Scotland.