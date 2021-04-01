Man, 33, found dead in flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been found dead in a flat in South Lanarkshire.

The body of the 33-year-old was found after police were called to reports of a disturbance in Camelon Crescent, Blantyre, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

His death is being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the full circumstances.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door inquiries and gathering relevant CCTV as part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Frank Travers from the Major Investigations Team said on Thursday: “This will be a shock to the community and I would like to reassure them that we are doing all we can to find out exactly what has happened.

“I am appealing to members of the public for assistance, if you were in Camelon Crescent or in the surrounding areas yesterday afternoon, you may have seen something which could assist our investigation.

“In particular, if you have a dashcam, please check the footage. It’s possible you captured images which could help us. Small, minor details can be vital in inquiries such as this so please do pass the information on.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2154 of March 31. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.