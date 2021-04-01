Man charged over sexual offences at former ballet school

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with sexual offences at a former ballet School in Argyll.

The 38-year-old man was charged after an investigation into alleged abuse at Ballet West in Taynuilt.

He is expected to appear at Oban Sheriff Court at a later date.

An ITV investigation into the school last year found more than 60 women had made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against a teacher.

Ballet West closed in August 2020, saying it had been “driven to the point of insolvency” due to the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Macleod, of Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Division Public Protection Unit, said: “Police Scotland treats all reports of sexual offending with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

“If you have or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse then please be assured that we will listen, we will investigate all reports and that support is available.

“You can report by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”