Body found in search for missing pensioner

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing pensioner.

Joyce Kirkland, 72, was reported missing on Friday March 12.

At around 2.30pm on Wednesday, the body of a woman was recovered from the shoreline near Balmae, Kirkcudbright.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Ms Kirkland’s family have been informed.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.