Rescue operation launched for vessel taking on water in North Sea

A rescue operation was launched after a vessel began taking on water in the North Sea.

Its crew issued a Mayday at 9.30pm on Thursday when it was around 90 nautical miles east of Peterhead in Aberdeenshire, the coastguard said.

A coastguard rescue helicopter and an offshore helicopter that was nearby went to the scene along with the RNLI Peterhead all weather lifeboat.

The vessel, with five people on board, is now being escorted back to Peterhead by the lifeboat.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The coastguard said that several commercial vessels in the area also went to the scene to help.

An HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “Pumps, including additional ones provided by nearby vessels, reduced the water ingress, the leak was found and contained before the remaining water was also removed.

“The lifeboat is currently escorting the vessel into Peterhead harbour and is due to arrive later this morning.”