Man arrested in connection with Glasgow murder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Glasgow.

Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was found dead on Conisborough Road, Easterhouse, at around 10.05pm on March 21.

Mr Charyszyn was confronted by three men and one woman, one of whom chased him.

He sustained a fatal stab wound.

Emergency services were called but he was declared dead at the scene.

Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with his murder.

Mr Charyszyn suffered a fatal stab wound (Police Scotland/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine previously said: “Our extensive inquiries are continuing and we will trace whoever is involved in this crime.

“I would like to take this opportunity to point out that a hard-working, family man has been murdered and his family, including two young children aged just 12 and 10 years of age, have been left devastated, trying to come to terms with his death.

“I know that many people were shocked by this murder and we are working hard to trace those involved. I believe that the answer lies locally and I would appreciate any information that the public can provide.”

Inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances and anyone with any information should contact the inquiry team through 101, quoting reference number 4803 of March 21, 2021 or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S07-PO1