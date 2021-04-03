Man charged in Glasgow murder inquiry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged in connection with a murder in Glasgow.

Kamil Charyszyan, 35, was found dead on Conisborough Road, Easterhouse, on March 21.

He had sustained a fatal stab wound.

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Mr Charyszyan suffered a fatal stab wound (Police Scotland/PA)

Police said the investigation into Mr Charyszyan’s death is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan McAlpine said: “We continue to support Kamil’s family and our thoughts are very much with them at this time.

“Our inquiries continue and I would like to thank the community for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“I would urge anyone who has not been in touch who has information, no matter how insignificant they might think it is, to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the inquiry team through 101, quoting reference number 4803 of March 21, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S07-PO1