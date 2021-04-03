Family heartbroken after man found dead in Aberdeen flat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A man who died in Aberdeen has been named by police as 20-year-old Scott Hector as his heartbroken family paid tribute to an “outgoing, happy” son and brother.

Mr Hector was found injured at a flat in Marischal Court at around 7am on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services and police said his death is now being treated as murder.

Man’s identity confirmed following death in Aberdeen We can confirm the man who died at a property in Marischal Court on Friday was Scott Hector, 20. A man, aged 18, has been charged in connection with his murder and is due in court on 06/04/21 More: https://t.co/cTj2yAjrkZ pic.twitter.com/7us7YCII4q — Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) April 3, 2021

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

In a statement, the family of Mr Hector said: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Smith, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Scott and officers are providing support at this hard time for them.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this enquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with info who has not already spoken to officers can contact police by phoning 101.