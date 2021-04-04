Church reopens on Easter Sunday for the first time in more than a year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Edinburgh church welcomed back parishioners for the first time in more than a year on Easter Sunday.

Nearly 40 people attended the Church of Scotland Fairmilehead Parish Church for a socially distanced service.

Minister Rev Cheryl McKellar Young said it was emotional to be back in the building after so long but stressed that the church never truly closed over the last year.

She has led worship online, producing sermons which have reached hundreds of people each week.

Minister Rev Cheryl McKellar Young delivers the Easter Sunday service (Jane Barlow/PA)

During lockdown, parishioners stayed connected with a knitting group, and the hundreds of knitted flowers they made now decorate the church’s sanctuary.

Mrs McKellar Young said: “From behind closed doors during the winter months of lockdown, our church and community knitting group, ‘The Flock’, rose to my challenge of knitting hundreds of yellow flowers, and we are so grateful to them.

“The result of their hard work is this beautiful Easter fall in which every yellow flower is different, as different as the world was that first Easter morning.”

She added: “Today in our church, after a year and one week of closure, a restricted number of people have been able to worship in our sanctuary again on Easter Sunday, while others have gathered online.

“But together we will pray that the generations who will worship here in the years to come, will look at this Easter fall too and be reminded of the difference Easter makes, and like us today, feel called to believe the impossible is possible.

“And perhaps this year more than ever before, today we will all believe Jesus’ promise, that there is a future on the other side of our closed and locked doors, as we begin to come out of lockdown.”