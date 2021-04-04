Family ‘devastated’ after woman dies in Aberdeenshire field

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A family have said they are “devastated” after a woman died on a farm in Aberdeenshire.

Caroline Rennie, 21, died after an incident in a field off the A947 near Turriff at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

Police are investigating the death alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

In a statement issued through police, Ms Rennie’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Caroline who was so full of life, full of fun and much loved. She was a great friend to everyone who knew her and will be much missed.”

Detective Inspector John Lumsden said: “Our thoughts are very much with Caroline’s family at what is a very difficult time for all who knew her and officers are supporting her family.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and, as with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”