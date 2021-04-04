Couple hail ‘having a laugh’ as key to success of 70-year marriage

A couple who live in a care home have credited “having a laugh” for their 70 years of marriage, as they celebrated their platinum anniversary.

Davie Hunter, 93, and his wife Margaret, 89, marked 70 years of “blissful” marriage on March 31.

They met while working in a Schweppes factory in Glasgow and married in 1951 at Balornock Chapel, with a reception at Mrs Hunter’s mother’s house costing £25.

They settled in Cumbernauld and had two children.

Davie and Margaret Hunter on their wedding day (PA)

They moved into Renaissance Care’s Rosepark Care Home in Uddingston in January so Mrs Hunter could receive full-time support.

On celebrating their seventh decade together, the couple shared the secret of their successful marriage, putting it down to “having a laugh”.

Mrs Hunter said: “We still love each other as much as the day we met. The past 70 years have been absolute bliss with Davie – he is my best friend, and I can’t wait to enjoy more times like these together at Rosepark.

“It was so kind for the staff and the local shops to think of us and make our day by showering us with such generous gifts and surprises – we can’t thank everyone enough.”

Mrs Hunter said in their courting days her then-boyfriend would stay behind after his shift to sweet-talk her, resulting in him missing his bus home to Yoker almost every night.

Mr Hunter said: “Her granny used to say, ‘that poor boy’ because I was always missing the bus and having to cycle all the way home just so I could stay and talk to Margaret.”

Annette Frew, an activity co-ordinator at the care home, said the couple were wonderful.

She said: “They are always having fun together and are the perfect example of soulmates. Both are full of character and never cease to get us all laughing away.”