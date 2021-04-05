Police name motorcyclist who died after crash

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in Argyll and Bute has been named by police.

The collision involving a black Kawasaki motorbike and a black Mitsubishi Outlander happened on the A85 east of Connel at around 3.20pm on Friday.

John Campbell Dickson, 62, from Doune, was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are still appealing for witnesses and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the crash happened.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.

“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our inquiries.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.

“Local officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 2350 of 2/04/21.”

The road was closed for around nine hours after the crash while police carried out investigations.