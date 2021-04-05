Teenage boy in hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car which failed to stop in South Lanarkshire.

The 13-year-old boy was hit by a small silver vehicle on Bothwell Main Street, near the Clydesdale Bank, at 2.50pm on Monday.

Police say he sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

Inspector George McCutcheon said: “We are looking for the public’s help to trace the driver of the vehicle, who failed to stop after the collision.

“I would ask anyone with any dashcam and mobile phone footage of the incident, or anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, to please get in touch with officers.

“I would also make a direct appeal to the driver of the car involved to do the right thing and come forward.”

Police can be contacted via 101 quoting reference number 1769 of Friday, 5 April, 2021 or ca;; Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.