Police appeal to trace victim and suspect after Edinburgh hit-and-run

Police are looking for both the victim and a suspect after a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.

Officers were called to an altercation involving two men in Stenhouse Grove at around 7.25pm on Wednesday.

They said a man was assaulted before the attacker got into a black 4×4, which he drove at the victim in Stenhouse Street West, knocking him into a hedge.

The car then drove off and the man ran away.

Police said the driver of the 4×4 is white, in his 20s, 5ft 10in, of slim build and with a gaunt appearance, and had short blond or brown hair.

Police looking to trace a man who it's reported was assaulted and then deliberately struck by a 4×4 in Stenhouse St West, Edinburgh on Wed, 7 April. Info to Police Scotland via 101. Quote ref. no. 2912/07/04 or anon to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.https://t.co/mnntuON6OF pic.twitter.com/pZmcybCTLJ — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) April 8, 2021

He was wearing a light-coloured top and grey jogging bottoms.

The man hit by the car was white, 20-30 years old and of medium build. He was wearing a beige jumper and grey jogging bottoms, and may have brown hair.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg, of Corstorphine CID, said: “At the moment our priority is to trace the man struck by the vehicle, primarily to ensure that he is safe and well.

“We want to make sure he receives any medical treatment he may need after this incident and would ask him to get in touch with police.”

He added: “We are still trying to establish why this happened. From our inquiries so far, the man struck by the vehicle … was assaulted by a man, on Stenhouse Grove, Edinburgh.

“It is believed that the attacker then got into a black 4×4, with a male passenger on board, before deliberately striking the other man, throwing him into a hedge and then driving off.”

Anyone who has any information should contact police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.