Police seize drugs worth £500,000 in Lanarkshire raid

Police seized drugs worth an estimated £500,000 in a raid on a property in South Lanarkshire.

Officers discovered around one million Etizolam tablets when searching a property at Valley Court, Hamilton, at about 11am on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the operation.

Detective Sergeant Gary Crossan said: “This was a significant recovery that has kept a large quantity of drugs off our streets.”