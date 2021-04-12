Female cyclist dies in crash with van on rural road

A cyclist has died in a crash with a van on a rural road in Dumfries and Galloway.
The incident happened at about 1.05pm on Sunday on the A710 near Southwick.
Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash involving a van and a cyclist on the A710 near Southwick around 1.05pm on Sunday, 11 April.
“Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed. Inquiries remain ongoing.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe