Scotland records lowest number of new Covid-19 cases for seven months

Scotland has recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in almost seven months.

The latest figures show there were 199 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

While cases are often lower following a weekend, the figure is the smallest number of new cases since 70 were recorded on September 14.

No new coronavirus deaths have been recorded in the latest statistics, meaning the death toll under the daily measure remains at 7,630.

The daily test positivity rate is 2.4%, up from 1.8% on Sunday, and there are 154 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 21 patients in intensive care.

A total of 2,668,723 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine as of Monday morning and 590,174 have received their second dose.

The First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is due to give a coronavirus update next week, ahead of planned easing of lockdown measures on April 26.

If the virus remains under control, cafes, restaurants and beer gardens will be able to open along with shops, gyms, libraries and museums.

Travel restrictions will also ease along with limits on numbers of people meeting outdoors and indoors in a public place.