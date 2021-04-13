£5,000 reward offered over suspected murder attempt in Edinburgh

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A reward of up to £5,000 is being offered for information about a suspected attempted murder in Edinburgh.

A 33-year-old man was found seriously injured in Wester Drylaw Drive at around 7.15pm on Friday March 12, said Police Scotland.

Detectives are investigating a black Seat Arona which was later found burned out near Craighall Road, several miles away, and is believed to have been used in the attack.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Crimestoppers Scotland said it is offering up to £5,000 for information which leads to a conviction.

Scotland national manager Angela Parker said in a statement: “This incident has, understandably, caused great distress in the local area, which is why we are appealing for people who may not feel comfortable speaking to the police directly to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“Everyone who contacts our charity stays 100% anonymous.

“We’ve been supporting people to speak up anonymously since we began in 1988 and have always kept our anonymity guarantee to everyone who trusts us with their crime information.”

Detective Inspector Claire O’Donnell said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries.

“In particular, we would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Seat Arona being driven in a suspicious manner before or after the assault in the Drylaw and Granton areas.

“Perhaps you saw it parked in an unusual place or for a substantial amount of time somewhere? If you were driving in these areas at the time and have a dashcam, please do check back and see if there is any footage that could be of significance to our inquiry.”

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.