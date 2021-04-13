Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
Man charged over death of woman in Glasgow

by Press Association
April 13 2021, 8.06pm
Jacqueline Grant’s body was discovered in her flat (David Cheskin/PA)
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Glasgow.

Jacqueline Grant’s body was discovered in her flat in Cumlodden Drive, Maryhill, at around 5.25pm on April 6.

Police Scotland said a 46-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout our enquiry.

“Officers continue to support Jacqueline’s family, who are still understandably devastated by her death.”

