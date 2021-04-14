Man found dead after Inverness flat fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died in a fire in Inverness.

Firefighters were called to the flat in the city’s Queensgate at 2.26am on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the body of a 57-year-old man was later found inside.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50am, officers were called to reports of a fire within a property on Queensgate, Inverness.

“The emergency services attended and the body of a 57-year-old man was found within the property.”

Derek Wilson, the fire service’s local senior officer for the Highland area, said three fire engines were sent to the scene.

He said: “Sadly, a man passed away and our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.

“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing.”