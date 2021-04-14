Man found dead after Inverness flat fire

A man has died in a fire in Inverness.
Firefighters were called to the flat in the city’s Queensgate at 2.26am on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said the body of a 57-year-old man was later found inside.
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.50am, officers were called to reports of a fire within a property on Queensgate, Inverness.
“The emergency services attended and the body of a 57-year-old man was found within the property.”
Derek Wilson, the fire service’s local senior officer for the Highland area, said three fire engines were sent to the scene.
He said: “Sadly, a man passed away and our thoughts are very much with his family, friends and the wider community at this difficult time.
“A joint investigation alongside Police Scotland colleagues is ongoing.”
