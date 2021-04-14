Hit-and-run investigated as attempted murder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives are treating a hit-and-run crash in Glasgow as attempted murder.

A 35-year-old man walking along Pollokshaws Road on Tuesday afternoon was struck by a car which had reportedly mounted the pavement and then fled the scene, Police Scotland said.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital and was later released.

Armed officers joined the response when the car was found abandoned in Greenlaw Way, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire.

A police spokeswoman said officers are “following a positive line of inquiry”.

She said: “Around 3pm on Tuesday April 13, police were called to Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow following reports a car had mounted the pavement and struck a pedestrian, before driving from the scene.

“The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and was later released.

“The car was traced in Greenlaw Way and officers carried out searches in the area for the occupants, with no result.

“The incident is being treated as an attempted murder and there was no threat to the wider public.”