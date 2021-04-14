Boy in hospital after being hit by car in serious crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A four-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a serious crash in West Lothian.

The incident happened on Langside Drive, Blackridge, at around 6.15pm on Saturday.

It saw the child struck by a red coloured Vauxhall Mokka vehicle that was travelling south.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh where he is currently being treated for injuries.

Hospital staff describe his condition as stable.

The 44-year-old female driver was not physically injured.

Constable Darren Gallagher at the Road Policing Department, West Lothian, has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.