Car driven at child and teenager in targeted murder bid

A car was deliberately driven at a 10-year-old boy and a teenager in a targeted murder bid, police have said.

The pair were in Burnett Road in Barlanark, Glasgow, when the attack happened at 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The child and the 19-year-old man were not injured but have been left “badly shaken”, according to Police Scotland.

Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.

We are continuing enquiries following an attempted murder in Glasgow on Wed, 14 Apr. Around 8.30pm a man, 19, and a boy, 10 were in Burnett Rd, Barlanark when a car was deliberately driven at them. They were not injured but were left badly shaken. More: https://t.co/FvTBnLcoNQ pic.twitter.com/ypr7lQaxDz — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) April 16, 2021

Police have been checking CCTV footage and have carried out door-to-door inquiries.

Detective Constable Sarah Steven said: “The motive for this crime is not known, however we believe that the attack was targeted.

“I am appealing to the local community in trying to identify the suspect. I’m sure there is information out there which would assist our investigation and I would urge people to pass it on.

“I would also ask motorists with dashcams to check their footage, it’s possible they have images which could assist inquiries.”

Information can be given to police by calling 101, or alternatively can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.