Second person charged after man found dead in Glasgow

by Press Association
April 16 2021, 9.58am
The second man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A second man has been charged over the death of a man after an altercation in Glasgow.

Kamil Charyszyan was found dead on Conisborough Road in Easterhouse on the night of Sunday March 21.

Police say a 22-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the 35-year-old’s death.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was previously charged in connection with the incident and appeared at the same court on Saturday April 3.

