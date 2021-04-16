Second person charged after man found dead in Glasgow

A second man has been charged over the death of a man after an altercation in Glasgow.
Kamil Charyszyan was found dead on Conisborough Road in Easterhouse on the night of Sunday March 21.
Police say a 22-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the 35-year-old’s death.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.
A 20-year-old man was previously charged in connection with the incident and appeared at the same court on Saturday April 3.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe