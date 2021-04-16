Trio charged and 12 fined after police break up funeral wake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Three people have been charged and 12 others fined after an illegal funeral wake in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said officers broke up the gathering at a property in Shandwick Place, near the Haymarket area, on Thursday night.

Three men aged in their 30s were arrested and charged.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police were called around 10.20pm on Thursday following the report of a breach of coronavirus regulations at a property in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and three men aged 32, 34 and 37 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at court at a later date.

“There was a further 12 fixed-penalty notices issued.”